Illegal gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

The Kingston West Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Raheem Burke, otherwise called ‘Ice’ of Torrington Park, St Andrew, with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Burke was charged following an operation at his house on Monday.

The police report that about 7:37 p.m., during a search of Burke’s premises nine 9mm cartridges and a nine millimetre pistol, make and model unknown, was found in a suitcase in his bedroom.

He was apprehended and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

