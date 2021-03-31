Jamaica expands travel restriction to several South American countries

The government has imposed restrictions for travellers from Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay effective April 1.

The restrictions will be reviewed on April 13.

This is in addition to the restriction on travellers from the United Kingdom.

Under the travel restriction:

1. All non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay within 14 days before intended arrival date in Jamaica will not be permitted to enter Jamaica.

2. Jamaicans who have been in the UK, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay within the 14 days before intended arrival date, who seek to enter the island through another country will be tested and detained in State quarantine at their own expense for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned. If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will remain in isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Transmissible variants

"The restrictions on the specified countries are to decrease the likelihood of entry of the more transmissible variants to Jamaica," said a spokesperson in a statement from Jamaica House on Wednesday.

Jamaica House also said the decision to expand the travel restriction followed a review of the situation in South America.

Several countries on the continent are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, more of them are reporting the Brazilian variants of the virus.

The government said Jamaica is now at a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are experiencing a second surge of cases that has threatened to overwhelm our health care system," said the Jamaica House spokesperson.

