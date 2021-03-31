Nine new COVID-19 deaths, 389 additional cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded nine COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 596.

The deceased are:

* A 62-year-old male from Portland.

* A 68-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

* A 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

* A 67-year-old male from Westmoreland.

* A 68-year-old man from Westmoreland.

* A 54-year-old man from St Catherine.

* A 64-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 65-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* An 82-year-old female from St Mary.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the tally to 99.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 79.

Meanwhile, there were 389 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 98 years, pushing the total to 39,237 with 20,779 being active.

Of the new cases, 180 are men and 209 are women.

In the meantime, there were 124 more recoveries, increasing the total to 17,598.

Some 476 persons are in hospital with 52 being moderately ill and 39 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 26,396 are at home.

