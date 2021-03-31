Police constable shot dead in Portmore while visiting 5-week-old daughter

A 36-year-old police constable was last night shot dead in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

The cop, Jermaine Bennett, was shot multiple times, including to the head and upper body.

Around 9.45 p.m, Bennett, who also lived in Gregory Park, was visiting his five-week-old daughter in the care of her mother when he was attacked.

The constable worked with the Kingston Western Enhanced Security Measures team.

The police reportedly removed 10 nine-millimetre spent casings from the scene.

