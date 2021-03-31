Police searching for missing Clarendon teacher

The police are seeking the public’s help to locate Clarendon teacher 44-year-old Natalie Dawkins who has been missing since Tuesday.

The police say Dawkins, who is from Denbigh, is of a dark complexion, medium build, and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Four Paths Police are that Dawkins was last seen at home about 11:30 a.m. when her neighbour contacted her about her car alarm that kept going off.

The police further reported that the following morning her relatives tried to contact her, but the calls went unanswered.

According to the police, relatives visited the house and realised that her car and other items were missing.

While making checks, they were informed by the Spanish Town Police that Dawkins’ handbag was found along the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

Her attire at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Do you have information?

* Call the Four Path Police at 876-987-0429/9870489

* Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

