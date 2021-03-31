Policeman found guilty of failing to provide statement to INDECOM

Police sergeant Gilbert Smith is to be sentenced on May 13 for failing to provide a statement to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) as part of a probe into a case of assault.

Smith was found guilty of breaching Section 33 of the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010 on Monday in the Clarendon Parish Court by parish judge Dale Staple.

Evidence was led that INDECOM made three requests to Smith for him to furnish a statement to the commission concerning the assault allegation.

The incident happened on September 16, 2016.

INDECOM argued that Smith failed to provide a statement and was therefore in breach for failing to comply with a lawful requirement of the commission, without lawful justification or excuse.

He was subsequently charged and later placed on trial.

He was found guilty on Monday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.