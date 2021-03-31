Registration for next voters’ list ends today

Today is the last day for persons to register to be on the next voters’ list.

The list is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2021.

Persons intending to have their name added to the voters’ list must apply in person at any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office.

Electors who meet the March 31 deadline should expect to receive the newly designed voter identification card by mid-June.

Applicants are asked to come prepared to have their photographs and fingerprints taken.

Individuals who are already on the voters’ list should not re-apply.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.