St Andrew man charged for fatal gun attack

Twenty-five-year-old labourer Oneico Nelson, otherwise called ‘Ruga’, of Oakland Road in St Andrew, has been charged by the police over a fatal gun attack.

Nelson was charged on Monday with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

He was charged in relation to the death of 29-year-old Kavan Palmer, otherwise called ‘Buggy Boy’, of Ferguson Square, Delacree Park, Kingston 13.

The police report that about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Palmer was walking in the area when he was attacked by Nelson and another man and was shot several times.

The police were alerted and Palmer was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Nelson was arrested and charged.

The other man is currently being sought by the police.

