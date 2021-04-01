Agriculture Ministry to explore designating bamboo as agricultural crop

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says he will be exploring the possibility of designating bamboo as an agricultural crop in keeping with the Ministry’s objective of building a robust bamboo industry and getting more farmers involved in production.

A statement from the Ministry indicated that Green made the disclosure on Wednesday while addressing a virtual meeting with representatives of the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, and the Jamaica Agricultural Society.

He emphasised that the Government’s role in the bamboo industry is to provide support for research and development of the different bamboo varieties to facilitate farmers as well as ensure the provision of extension services.

Among the initiatives discussed to drive the growth of the industry were the expansion of bamboo-growing areas, certification of the industry to facilitate private sector investment, and exploring training opportunities for extension officers in bamboo production.

The global bamboo market has an estimated value of more than US$60 billion and is used in a variety of industries, including construction, health and wellness, agriculture, clothing manufacturing, paper manufacturing, furniture, and others.

