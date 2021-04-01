Dwight Fletcher | Jesus is a must as He exchanges evil for good

As we look at the world around us today, it is clear that evil is rampant – fear, pain, death, corruption, and more, seem to assault us on a daily basis with no time for recovery. If we’re not careful, we end up living in a vicious cycle of hurt, anger and fear without any healing or hope. And yet, the Bible is clear that Jesus came to the earth to perform ‘The Great Exchange’, taking the effects of evil in our lives and replacing it with good!

And I’m sure that’s something we all need in this season. A part of Jesus’ mission and purpose was to preach this good news, free us from emotional and mental bondage, heal us physically, and bind up our broken hearts.

Isaiah 61:3 states that Jesus came, “…to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendour.” This is an exchange that will make us strong and one who God is proud of and wants to display.

This is why Jesus is a MUST today! Because only Jesus can take the pain that we feel from the evil in this world and exchange it for joy, hope, peace and love. Regardless of the source of evil, whether it was an enemy or friend, family member or stranger, a church member or politician, there is healing for every wound. Psalm 147:3 says “He heals the broken-hearted and binds up their wounds.” While our sin situation requires a Saviour, our emotional situation requires a Healer. And Jesus is a must for both and more!

So, I invite you today. If you have never given your life to Jesus for Him to restore, or you walked away from God at some point, this is your opportunity to turn to Jesus! He has the perfect plan for your life and He wants to do the impossible in the Great Exchange of emotional pain for unexplainable peace and joy. To find out more on how to do this, you can visit www.hetransforms.me and head to ‘Praying for Salvation’.

And if you are already a Christian, this is your opportunity to bring your entire life to Jesus for Him to heal you of the past that haunts your heart and mind. Jesus is a must as the hope for your life, your family, your finances, your nation and everything!

So, allow God access to not only the sin part of our life, but also your emotions, your fears, your pain, your goals and dreams so that He can heal and mature you. When that happens, it means that our walk with God is based not on feeling, but on substance. It will be standing on a solid foundation. It will be based less on what we feel (which changes like the wind) and more on what we know God can do even in the worst situations.

As we deal with these emotional wounds by the grace of Jesus, we will experience abundant life and fulfil our destiny as all that God designed us to be. Jesus is a must for us to walk according to God’s good plans for us, written from before we were born.

This is the only way we will be able to not only survive, but thrive in this broken world filled with pain and evil.