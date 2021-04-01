JDF soldiers accused of sexual assault granted bail

The two soldiers charged with grievous sexual assault in connection with an attack on a trainee at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Up Park Camp in St Andrew have each been granted $500,000 bail.

Bail was offered when privates Michael Grant, 22, who is of a St Mary address, and Anuk Moncrieffe, 19, who is from St Catherine, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

They were ordered by the court to surrender their travel documents, report twice weekly to a police station outside Kingston and St Andrew, reside outside of the Corporate Area, and should make no contact with any of the witnesses.

Both men are to return to court on April 29.

Allegations are that on March 11, 2021, both men, being Military Police in the army, were on patrol when they saw a female and male soldier having intercourse.

Both accused reportedly threatened to report them and demanded money not to make the report.

When the male left to get the money at an ATM, it is alleged that one of the accused sexually assaulted the female.

The matter was subsequently reported and both were charged.

In applying for bail, Queen’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, who appeared for Moncrieffe, argued that the allegations did not reveal any active participation on the part of his client who he said denied any knowledge of the act.

Grant was represented by attorney Vanessa Taylor.

The court subsequently offered bail with strict conditions.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.