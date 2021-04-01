Man caught in viral video chopping woman charged
Published:Thursday | April 1, 2021 | 10:22 PM
The man captured in a video using a machete to chop a woman in May Pen, Clarendon has now been charged.
The police say 47-year-old Obediah Smith, a farmer of Newleigh Road in Mandeville, Manchester has been charged with wounding with intent.
In the video, which has gone viral, the man and the woman were first in a dispute before the machete attack.
Afterwards, the man used the machete to chop the woman in her face.
A policeman in plain clothes intervened and accosted the man.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
