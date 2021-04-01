Man caught in viral video chopping woman charged

The man captured in a video using a machete to chop a woman in May Pen, Clarendon has now been charged.

The police say 47-year-old Obediah Smith, a farmer of Newleigh Road in Mandeville, Manchester has been charged with wounding with intent.

In the video, which has gone viral, the man and the woman were first in a dispute before the machete attack.

Afterwards, the man used the machete to chop the woman in her face.

A policeman in plain clothes intervened and accosted the man.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

