Mobay food operators optimistic about ENDS

Christopher Thomas, Gleaner Writer

Restaurateurs and jerk chicken vendors in Montego Bay, St James are expressing optimism that the Government’s after curfew quick-service delivery system will result in an uptick in business.

The E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) pilot project, will was rolled out in Portmore, St Catherine last weekend, is to make its way to Montego Bay and Kingston this weekend as the Government expands the initiative.

Dwayne Senior, a jerk chicken vendor who plies his trade along Montego Bay’s Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, formerly known as the Hip Strip, told The Gleaner that ENDS will give small business operators like himself a chance to branch out their services.

“This programme has a good look, and we have to give thanks for it because we small men can get a piece of the pie. I feel good about it and everybody likes it and hopes for it because we had previously heard about it in Portmore so I am definitely looking forward to starting it,” said Senior.

That optimism was shared by Jason Russell, general manager and owner of Montego Bay’s popular Pier One restaurant, who said that the move was long overdue in light of the thrust towards e-commerce.

“I think it is a wonderful initiative and a long-lasting move from the Government and Jamaica should have been here a decade ago, keeping up with the world standard of delivery and e-commerce. People want to get food while they are confined to their homes and restaurants want to get the food served and sold, so I think this has come at a perfect time,” said Russell, whose establishment is among of 20 in the Montego Bay area which have expressed interest in joining ENDS.

The digital delivery service system is described as a food directory that centralises food services in targeted areas.

Customers can pay for their orders using an e-commerce platform and have their meals delivered by a participating courier service of their choosing.

Montego Bay businessman Andre ‘Pnut’ Brown, who has been instrumental in promoting ENDS in the western city, told The Gleaner that while no businesses have been confirmed for approval as yet, he hopes that more will join the programme following this weekend’s launch.

“We have yet to find out how many persons or establishments have been approved, but we have quite a few applicants who are looking to be enrolled, and they will be allowed on the platform based on the necessary requirements that are required from the ENDS team,” said Brown.

“After we get through this weekend, come next week, I would definitely encourage everyone to be a part of it. Digital literacy and trust are an important part of it, and people want to see that this goes off well so they can then be part of it.”

