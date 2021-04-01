Petrol stations to remain open for specified hours during curfew

Petrol stations will now be permitted to remain open for specified periods during curfew hours.

This will benefit essential workers who have to move about during the curfew to go to work.

The changes have been permitted under amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Orders.

On 'no movement' days like April 2, 4, 5 and 11, petrol outlets will be permitted to operate between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Otherwise, they will be allowed to remain open only for the first four hours of the curfew.

The orders, however, specify that gas stations are only permitted to sell petroleum or automotive supplies.

Automated banking machines located on the premises of the gas station can also be used during the period.

