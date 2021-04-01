Three additional COVID-19 deaths, 306 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded three COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 599.

Those who have died are:

– a 76-year-old female from St James.

– a 30-year-old woman from Portland.

– a 33-year-old female from St James.

The health ministry noted that the death of the 33-year-old female was previously under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 100.

And five other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 83.

Meanwhile, there were 306 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 98 years, pushing the total to 39,543 with 20,950 being active.

Of the new cases, 146 are men and 154 are women.

In the meantime, there were 127 more recoveries, increasing the total to 17,725.

Some 429 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill and 52 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 25,423 are at home.

