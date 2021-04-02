$1 million reward being offered for missing Clarendon teacher

A reward of $1 million is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Clarendon teacher Natalie Dawkins.

$500,000 has been put up by her family with the remainder being matched by the Jamaica Teachers’ Association.

Dawkins, who teaches at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High school in the parish, has been missing since Tuesday.

Reports from the Four Paths police are that Dawkins was last seen at home about 11:30 a.m. when her neighbour contacted her about her car alarm that kept going off.

The police further reported that the following morning, her relatives tried to contact her, but the calls went unanswered.

The family was informed by the Spanish Town police that Dawkins’ handbag was found along the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

Her disappearance has left family, friends, and colleagues distraught.

They say they are clinging to hope she will return home.

