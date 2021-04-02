75 rounds of ammunition seized in Rockfort

Cops assigned to the Kingston Eastern Division have seized 75 rounds of ammunition.

A woman was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

The recovery was made on Wednesday during an operation on St Michael’s Road, Rockfort in Kingston.

