Accused in Canadian's murder return to court June 21

Two men charged in connection with the June 2016 shooting death of a male Canadian tourist in West End, Negril, are to return to the Westmoreland Home Circuit Court on June 21 for the continuation of their judge-alone trial.

The accused, Oral Watson and Andrew Smith, are jointly charged for the murder of 35- year-old Andre Palakai, a real estate agent from Ontario, Canada.

According to allegations on June 10, 2016, at 9 p.m., three Canadian visitors were walking towards the town when two men on a motorcycle rode past them.

The men then reportedly turned around and rode toward the visitors.

It is alleged that Smith jumped off the bike and attempted to wrest a handbag from a woman who was travelling in the group.

However, it is alleged that Palakai, who was said to be her boyfriend, went to her assistance but was shot and killed by one of the men.

The bikers then reportedly rode off with the woman’s bag.

The accused men, who are being tried by Justice Bertram Morrison, were remanded.

The trial, which started on March 17, is being prosecuted by Director of Public Prosecution Paula Llewellyn and Crown counsel Yannick Forbes.

Attorneys-at-law Delford Morgan and Charles Sinclair are representing Watson and Smith, respectively.

