Eight new COVID-19 fatalities, 424 additional cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 607.

The deceased are:

* A 65-year-old male from St.Elizabeth.

* An 80-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

* A 69-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

* A 73-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

* An 84-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

* A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

* A 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 82-year-old man from St Catherine.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 84.

Meanwhile, there were 424 new cases with ages ranging from one to 93 years, pushing the total to 39,967 with 21,229 being active.

Of the new cases, 176 are men and 248 are women.

In the meantime, there were 136 more recoveries, increasing the total to 17,861.

Some 426 persons are in hospital with 39 being moderately ill and 52 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 26,582 are at home.

