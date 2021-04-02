Elderly man killed in Clarendon by gunmen posing as cops

Detectives in Clarendon are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of 73-year-old Hanover Kent otherwise called ‘Mitz’.

Kent, a farmer of Barnes Pass, Frankfield in the parish, was killed at his house last night.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 9:30 p.m., Kent was at his premises with a family member when men who identified themselves as police personnel called him outside.

When he went outside, he was shot several times.

The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

