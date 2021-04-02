Illegal firearm seized in St Ann, three arrested
Published:Friday | April 2, 2021 | 9:37 AM
Three men were arrested by the police in St Ann following the seizure of a homemade firearm and a 12 gauge cartridge.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations
The recovery was made during an operation in Steer Town on Wednesday.
The police report that between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. cops conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and the weapon found.
Three men were taken into custody.
