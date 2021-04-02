Man injured in St Thomas gun attack

A St Thomas man remains in hospital following a gun attack last night.

The shooting happened about 7 o'clock in the community of Poor Man’s Corner.

It is reported that residents heard explosions and shortly after the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A passing motorist assisted the injured man to the Yallahs Police Station and cops then took him to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was admitted.

He reportedly told investigators that he was standing outside his house when a man who was wearing a handkerchief tied around his face came up and attacked him.

