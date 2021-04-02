Rekindling brotherhood in August Town

Jonielle Daley/Staff Reporter

A group born and bred in the gritty community of August Town in St Andrew, has pledged to rewrite the narrative of the area to a positive tone through the formation of the African Gardens and Bedward Crescent Community Development Foundation.

The initiative started with rekindling brotherhood through a WhatsApp group of over 30 males from the community, who have migrated. Those conversations quickly welcomed the foundation in December 2020 as they all had the desire to instigate a positive change in their community, and by extension the country, by encouraging everyone to join arms in contributing to Jamaica’s society.

Stefan Warren, the officer in charge of finance and media relations, who migrated to Canada at age 13, told The Gleaner that though the group initially started with “guys from the corner”, they have expanded with the need to make a greater impact. Aside from the males that have migrated to the United States, Canada, England, Germany, Africa, other foreign countries, and other parts of Jamaica, they have included women in the diaspora and residents living in and around African Gardens, formerly known as Vietnam and Bedwards Crescent.

“To see change, you have to play your part to change it,” he said, explaining that with frequent bloody headlines, they have been longing for the community to get back to an environment that fosters the creation of good memories that some of them created as youngsters living in August Town.

“To look at what the community is now ... deep in your heart you know that that used to be somewhere you could walk from top to bottom, even at night, but now you would be more agitated and worried at what may come about if you do,” he said.

Warren added that over the years, some of the members like himself, have seen their loved ones executed by bullets, not just by gangsters but the police too. He is the eldest child of Suzanne Sewell, a community activist who was shot by a soldier just after Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

"What transpired with my mom at first changed my mind and made me feel like I wouldn't want to go back to the community,” he said. But, with time and understanding, Warren realised that “not everything you experience that has a negative notion requires you to possess a negative feeling, you can use that to create a positive mindset.”

Sewell is remembered for the kindness she extended throughout the community. “What we are doing right now, is something she did before,” Warren said.

Some 16 members within the community walked to houses on Tuesday, March 30 to distribute 100 care packages filled with food items. Since the formation of the foundation, they have donated a total of 10 tablets to students and teachers.

Committing to give at least a set minimum of money monthly, they have pooled their resources and ideas to start the foundation so younger children can see “a different way, means and avenue than what's presented in front of them right now,” Warren said with consideration also to some common situations in the society that nurture violence against women. He pointed out that many females endure abuse because of fear or lack of financial independence or support.

“You can reach out to us; we can assist you. The only thing we ask is that you give your best. Only your best is good enough and that's what we are trying to do,” Warren said.

The group has plans to refurbish houses within the community and donate and collaborate with other organisations with common interest.

