SERHA adjusts visiting hours for hospitals

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it has adjusted visiting times on Saturdays at hospitals in the region in light of the curfew hours.

The times are:

* Princess Margaret Hospital, St Thomas - 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

* Bustamante Hospital for Children - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

* Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals - 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

* National Chest Hospital - 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

* Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre - 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

* Hope Institute - 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

* Linstead Hospital - 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Spanish Town Hospital - 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The new times will apply on Saturdays, April 3, and on Saturday, April 10.

SERHA has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is asking for the public’s understanding.

It said that it will resume regular visiting hours during the movement period.

Meanwhile, members of the public are reminded to keenly observe the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include wearing a mask at all times in public, maintaining a 6 ft physical distance from others and frequently washing hands with soap and water or using sanitiser.

