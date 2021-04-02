St Ann Municipal Corporation feeding homeless during Easter lockdown

The St Ann Municipal Corporation is aiming to feed 70 homeless persons in major towns during the Easter curfew lockdown.

The exercise started today.

St Ann’s Bay Mayor Sydney Stewart says the municipality is targeting Ocho Rios, St Ann’s Bay, Salem/Runaway Bay, Discovery Bay and Brown’s Town.

Stewart says the special initiative will complement the municipality’s ongoing street feeding programme.

“The municipality has decided to strengthen the exercise today by bringing in all the people and intensify the operation,” Stewart told The Gleaner.

“If we had any thinking of not doing it, the meeting we had with Minister [Desmond] McKenzie [Minister of Local Government] last Monday, we were told and instructed to ensure that people get their food right through the entire lockdown.”

Several other persons turned out to support the programme including councillors along with officers from the municipal corporation.

- Carl Gilchrist

