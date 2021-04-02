St James exceeding COVID-19 vaccination targets – Wallace

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Lennox Wallace, parish manager for the St James Health Department, says the parish has exceeded its vaccination target for the roll-out phase as the take-up at the department’s designated vaccination sites has exceeded the 100 per cent mark.

“We set our targets at the different sites, and we doubled our targets. At one site it should have been 60 vaccinations, and we did 120, while at another site it should have been 35, and we did nearly 100, so we exceeded over 100 per cent of our target range at the sites,” Wallace told on Wednesday.

St James has recorded 3,882 out of Jamaica’s total 39,237 COVID-19 cases up to Tuesday, making it the parish with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in western Jamaica ahead of Westmoreland’s 1,596, Trelawny’s 1,399, and Hanover’s 1,113. It is also the parish with the third highest number of cases nationally, behind Kingston and St Andrew’s 11,155 and St Catherine’s 7,700.

Wallace said that since the rollout of the Ministry of Health’s vaccination programme on March 10, St James’ elderly residents have been highly accepting of the vaccine, while the take-up among the parish’s local healthcare workers is at approximately 70 per cent.

“From the first day until today, the sites have been inundated, and our senior citizens are taking up the vaccine more than our younger persons, even though the youths’ time has not come yet. Every day the Catherine Hall clinic and the Type V Health Centre in downtown Montego Bay are filled, and our staff and the staff at the Cornwall Regional Hospital are eagerly taking it up, with us being about 65 to 70 per cent in acceptance of the vaccine,” said Wallace.

“We have our health education unit holding Zoom meetings with the citizens’ associations of different communities, and sometimes we see up to 200 persons on the online platform. We believe that once we continue the education drive, the acceptance rate will increase,” Wallace added.

During the coming week, the St James Health Department intends to hold a vaccination drive at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, with plans to vaccinate 1,000 persons at that time. It is also being projected that all members of the health department’s staff will be vaccinated by the end of April.

The vaccination education drive has already gone out beyond Montego Bay and is targeting rural communities such as Cambridge, Catadupa, Maroon Town, Adelphi, John’s Hall and Mt Carey, with the health department dedicating 12 of its vehicles for this purpose.

It has been projected that 65 per cent of Jamaica’s population of three million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 2022, to achieve herd immunity.