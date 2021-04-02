Suspected murder-suicide in St Thomas

Shanna Monteith, Gleaner Writer

The St Thomas Police are probing what is suspected to be a murder-suicide in the parish on Good Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Lorraine Hutchinson of Middleton Road in Soho.

Also dead is Hutchinson’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Roger Johnson, who is suspected to have killed her before taking his life.

Preliminary reports from the police are that about 9:30 this morning, Hutchinson took food to her child’s father, who was working at a farm in Penwood, Soho.

Upon reaching the farm, the suspect, with whom Hutchinson had ended a relationship some time ago, reportedly appeared and embraced her before using a knife to stab her all over her body.

The woman collapsed and died on the spot.

Shortly after, angry residents set fire to the house of a man they accused of murdering her.

The police say a search for Johnson ended a short while ago after his body was found hanging from a tree in the area.

They say he is suspected to have committed suicide.

