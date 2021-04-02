UHWI receives more than $1 million towards high flow oxygen system

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has received more than $1 million towards the purchase of a high flow oxygen system that will assist it with meeting increased patient demand.

The funds were donated by The Jamaica National Group, Jamaica Money Market Brokers, Carlong Publishers, and ARC Manufacturing.

The donation comes as Jamaica’s hospitals grapple with an increased demand for oxygen, due significantly to the high number of persons seeking treatment for COVID-19 in health facilities.

In response to the donation, Dr Carl Bruce, Medical Chief of Staff of the UHWI, expressed thanks on behalf of the hospital and commended the companies, noting that the gift will help to save lives.

Up to Thursday, April 1, there were 426 persons in hospital due to COVID-19, with 39 being moderately ill and 52 critical.

