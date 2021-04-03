104-year-old woman encourages Jamaicans to take COVID vaccine

Centenarian Hazel Espeut is encouraging fellow Jamaicans to roll up their sleeves and to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 104-year-old Kingston 16 woman, who became the oldest person so far to be vaccinated in Jamaica, was among dozens of senior citizens who received the shot today at the Government’s second vaccination blitz at the National Arena in St Andrew.

Espeut, who was accompanied by her goddaughter, Malika Taylor, told The Gleaner that at first, she was fearful of the experience.

But she said that she is glad to be inoculated, describing her experience as normal, noting that she took the polio and thypoid vaccines in the past.

"It was very good, I would encourage everyone to come and take it," she said, noting that she had consulted her doctor.

Health personnel told The Gleaner that today was a bigger turn out when compared to last week.

The vaccination blitz is targeting persons 75 and older.

The vaccination process was scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., however, persons were outside waiting before 7 o’clock this morning.

"We had way more walk-ins today than last week but things are going smoothly as we too are also improving on how we go about things," registered midwife, Sudeen Smith-Henry, told The Gleaner.



In Photo: Sudeen Smith-Henry

"Last week, I think it moved a bit smoother than today because everybody who came the last time they were registered on the system," she added.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who was present at today’s activities, said that by midday, some 400 doses of vaccines were administered.

The ministry is targeting 1,000 elderly people at today's mass vaccination.

Last Saturday, 647 persons were vaccinated, achieving a target of 61 per cent.

