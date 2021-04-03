Body of missing Kingston woman found in shallow grave

The body of a Kingston woman who was reported missing has been found in a shallow grave in her yard.

The police report that family members discovered the remains of Millicent Robinson, who lived on Bembow Street in Craig Town, sometime after midday today.

She was reported missing on Sunday, March 28.

At the time of her disappearance, the police say she was wearing pink tights with a green stripe blouse.

