Car of missing Clarendon teacher recovered, man killed and another on the run

The police today recovered the car of missing Clarendon teacher Natalie Dawkins during an operation in Bellas Gate, St Catherine.

The police say one man was killed and a firearm seized during the operation.

Another man escaped.

The teacher's car remains in the custody of the police.

The police say they have been following several leads into the disappearance of the Clarendon teacher and are continuing a series of operations in search of her.

Today, relatives, friends, and colleagues of the missing woman mounted a demonstration calling for her safe return.

Dawkins, who teaches at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High school in the parish, has been missing since Tuesday.

Reports from the Four Paths police are that Dawkins was last seen at home about 11:30 a.m. when her neighbour contacted her about her car alarm that kept going off.

The police further reported that the following morning, her relatives tried to contact her, but the calls went unanswered.

The family was informed by the Spanish Town police that Dawkins’ handbag was found along the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

A reward of $1 million is being offered for information leading to the safe return of the teacher.

