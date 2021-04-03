Six new COVID-19 fatalities, 482 more cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded six COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 613.

Those who died are:

* A 30-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 59-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 75-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 82-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 84-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth

And eight other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 92.

Meanwhile, there were 482 new cases with ages ranging from one to 97 years, pushing the total to 40,449 with 21,544 being active.

Of the new cases, 218 are men and 264 are women.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new infections with 160 cases, followed by St Catherine with 72 and then St Ann with 62.

A total of 2,976 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 153 more recoveries, increasing the total to 18,014.

Some 402 persons are in hospital with 42 being moderately ill and 46 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 27,080 are at home.

