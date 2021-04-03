Two men shot, one fatally in Red Hills, St Andrew attack

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Red Hills, St Andrew today.

It is reported that around midday the men were in the vicinity of a post office when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire.

The shooter escaped on foot.

Cops at a nearby police station rushed to the scene.

On their arrival, the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured men were taken to hospital where one died and the other was admitted.

The deceased has been identified by the police as Andre Roberts.

The man in hospital was shot in the stomach.

- Andre Williams

