Update | Man in viral voicenote in police custody

The man heard in a voicenote threatening his ex-girlfriend is now in police custody.

The police say he was picked up in St Catherine this afternoon and is being interviewed.

Members of the public are being reminded by the police that threats are treated as extremely serious incidents by the constabulary force.

They are encouraging those who are receiving threats to make a formal report to the police.

The police have launched an investigation into a viral voicenote where a man referred to as Peter threatened to kill his ex-lover.

In the voicenote, the man is heard repeatedly telling a woman identified as ‘Denise’ that he was going to kill her.

He lamented that he was left hurt after she ended the relationship, accusing her of using him.

But, the woman said that she walked away because she no longer felt comfortable in the relationship.

This did not discourage him and he repeated his threats to harm her.

