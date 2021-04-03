Wanted man arrested, gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew

The police are reporting that a wanted man and another suspect were arrested today following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Rousseau Road in St Andrew.

According to the police, he was wanted by the Major Investigation Division in connection with a triple murder.

It is being reported that about 7:00 a.m., a police-military team carried out a targeted operation at a premises occupied by the wanted man and the second suspect when a Glock pistol and seventeen 9mm cartridges were seized.

Both persons were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

