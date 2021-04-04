Clarendon teachers vow to keep searching for colleague

On Saturday, teachers from schools across Clarendon were out combing several communities for any sign of one of their own.

Forty-four-year-old Natalie Dawkins, a teacher at Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in the parish, has been missing since last Tuesday.

Her handbag had been found along the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 and with each passing day, the concern and worry among relatives, colleagues, friends and the community grows.

As they trod through Woodleigh, Mineral Heights, Free Town, Salt River Road, Salt River Mineral Bath area and Welcome Beach, hoping to "find something”, Sheida Smith, a justice of the peace and teacher at Vere Technical High School, said they are willing to go “wherever it takes" them to find the grade three teacher, who is said to be very passionate about her job and has a good rapport with her students.

“If we go to bed tonight and we dream that we are supposed to go to St Catherine, St Catherine we will go. And if we supposed to go to Manchester, that’s where we are going to go. If we have to go to the 14 parishes to find Natalie, we are going there, and if we don’t find her, we are going to find whosoever took her,” Smith vowed as she spoke to The Gleaner during the search effort in the Salt River Road area yesterday.

She said they were desperate for a sign – even a word – as somebody must have seen something.

Dawkins’ brother, Garfield Campbell, was overcome with emotions when he spoke with The Gleaner. He described the ordeal as “rough”, adding that that their parents were struggling to cope.

“They not coping good, right now. Mi mother is in shock. Mi father, every time him break down,” said Garfield.

Garfield said that he last saw Dawkins on Tuesday when he went by the school and she heard he was there and sent the security to call him. They chit-chatted a bit before he left.

He was alerted to her disappearance, when he got a call from someone at the school seeking to know her whereabouts on Wednesday.

He sent a sister to her house in Denbigh, and there she found the gate locked and “the door dem lock up” with no sign of Dawkins' car.

Upon entering the house using a spare key that Dawkins left with their father, alarm bells went off. Two television sets were missing from the bedroom and living room. Dawkins' laptop and tablet were also gone.

“Mi nuh know wah else missing,” Garfield said.

Dawkins was last seen at home about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when her neighbour contacted her about her car alarm that kept going off.

On Saturday, the police recovered Dawkins' 2011 Toyota Wish motor car in an operation in Bellfield, St Catherine, at about 1:30 p.m.

One man was killed by the police and a firearm recovered. A second man escaped in nearby bushes.

The police were reportedly acting on information that a navy blue Toyota Wish was seen parked along an abandoned stretch of road in Bellfield.

When they visited the location, they were reportedly challenged by the men in a shoot-out.

Curious residents came out of their houses to watch as the car was being towed away .

One resident told The Gleaner that the vehicle had been in the area with two men since Good Friday.

"The car was in the area with a for sale sign on it since Friday. The next thing I know, today I heard a whole heap of gunshots at about 1:30 and then mi hear seh police have shoot-out with gunman," the resident stated.

The search for the missing teacher continues. A reward of $1 million is being offered for information leading to her safe return.

