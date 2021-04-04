Firearm seized in St James

The police in St James are searching for men who ran and left behind an illegal gun.

The weapon, a nine millimetre pistol with nine 9mm rounds of ammunition, was seized during a patrol on Crawford Street on Friday.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 10:50 p.m., cops were in the area when a group of men was seen standing on the roadway.

The men dispersed as the police approached them, leaving the weapon behind.

The area was searched, but the men were not found.

