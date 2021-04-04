Haitians held by police in St Catherine operation

The police are reporting that four Haitians were arrested in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine today.

The police say they were picked up during an ongoing investigation.

They say that investigators are working with the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness as they probe how the foreigners arrived in the country.

