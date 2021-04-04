Major hunt now on for gunman linked to car of missing Clarendon teacher

A joint police-military operation is now under way in Brown's Hall, St Catherine as the security forces launch a search for a man who escaped their dragnet yesterday.

The man is believed to be an accomplice of the unidentified shooter who was killed by the police in an exchange of gunfire in Belfield district near Bellas Gate, St Catherine about 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

READ: Car of missing Clarendon teacher recovered, man killed and another on the run

Both men were being accosted after they were seen with the navy blue Toyota Wish motor car belonging to missing Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins.

According to the police, they were seeking to sell the car.

In Photo: The car is missing Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins

The whereabouts of the missing educator is still unknown.



In Photo: Nattalie Dawkins

Yesterday, the police indicated that they have been following several leads into the disappearance of the Clarendon teacher and are continuing a series of operations in search of her.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.