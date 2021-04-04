More than 1,000 inoculated at COVID vaccination blitz

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 1,038 persons were inoculated on Saturday at its COVID-19 vaccination blitz at the National Arena in St Andrew.

The mass vaccination exercise targeted persons 75 and older.

The Ministry says later in the day, the initiative was opened up to persons over 60.

A similar blitz was held last Saturday.

Some 647 persons were vaccinated, achieving a target of 61 per cent.

The target was 1,000 persons.

This time around, the Ministry said it utilised what it called a community-based intervention where five Members of Parliament in the Kingston and St Andrew area were asked to mobilise their constituents to be vaccinated.

Moving forward, the Ministry says it will be working with the Electoral Office of Jamaica, MPs, and councillors to assist with the identification, registration, and movement of the targeted groups to the relevant vaccination sites.

It says the options of persons registering online on the Ministry’s website and through the National Vaccination Hotline still remain.

Meanwhile, the health ministry says multiple vaccination blitz sites are coming

As of Saturday, April 10, the vaccination blitz will be rolled out islandwide.

Vaccinations will be conducted at the following locations:

The National Arena – St Andrew

Celebration Church – Portmore, St Catherine

SDC Office - St Thomas

Montego Bay Convention Centre - St James

Lucea Anglican Church -Hanover

Denbigh Show Ground - Clarendon

St Mark’s Anglican Parish Church - Manchester

St Matthew’s Anglican Parish Church - St Elizabeth

Bahia Principe Resort – St Ann

Trelawny Multi-Purpose Centre – St Mary

Gayle Civic Centre - St Mary

Folly Oval -Portland

As of April 1, 2021, 42,754 Jamaicans have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, representing 2% of the population.

