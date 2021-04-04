Opposition wants update on promised lockdown assistance to the poor

The Opposition is calling for Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke to indicate when the funds to help persons affected by the weekend lockdowns will be disbursed.

Spokesperson on Finance, Julian Robinson, says persons are eager to receive the assistance.

While closing the budget debate in Parliament, Clarke announced that the Government would be allocating $126 million to be disbursed to vulnerable Jamaicans amid the weekend lockdowns.

READ: Gov't allocates $126 million for vulnerable Jamaicans

Each of the 63 constituencies will receive $2 million.

Clarke said the money would be disbursed through the Constituency Development Fund on April 1.

But, according to Robinson, the funds have not been forthcoming.

"Since the minister [Clarke] made the announcement, our constituents have been inundating us with requests and we have not received anything in this regard. The Minister promised that the funds would be available in time to facilitate assistance before the long Easter weekend lockdown. Nothing has come,” he said in a statement today.

Robinson is calling for the finance minister to update Members of Parliament and the public on the promised allocation.

