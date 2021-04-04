St James man charged for attacking ex-girlfriend with gun

St James sales representative 23-year-old Gavin Shaw, otherwise called ‘JR’, is to appear in court in connection with an attack on the mother of his child with a gun.

Shaw, who is from Retirement, Montego Bay, has been charged with assault at common law with the use of a firearm.

The police report that on the afternoon of Thursday, March 18, the woman, who they say had recently ended an abusive relationship with the accused, visited Shaw’s mother’s home to drop off their child.

It is further reported that while there she was confronted by Shaw who reportedly accused her of being promiscuous and refusing to return his calls.

According to the police, Shaw then ran to the rear of the premises and returned with a handgun, which he reportedly pointed at the complainant repeatedly and threatened to kill her.

The police say that his relatives intervened, allowing the women to escape unharmed.

The matter was reported to the police.

Shaw was arrested on Friday, April 2, and charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.