Two more COVID-19 deaths, 214 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded two COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 615.

The deceased are an 84-year-old man from Westmoreland and an 80-year-old woman from St James.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the number to 101.

And three other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 95.

Meanwhile, there were 214 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 89 years, pushing the total to 40,663 with 21,617 being active.

Of the new cases, 122 are women and 92 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new infections with 54 cases, followed by St Catherine with 44 and then St James with 21.

A total of 1,439 tests were conducted.

The country has a positivity rate of 29.1%.

In the meantime, there were 135 more recoveries, increasing the total to 18,149.

Some 392 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill and 44 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 26,890 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.