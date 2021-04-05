Alleged Portmore cop killer shot dead by police

The police are reporting that the main suspect in the murder of Constable Jermaine Bennett has been shot dead.

His name has not yet been released.

The police say he was killed in a confrontation with members of the Constabulary in Waterford, St Catherine this afternoon.



IN PHOTO: Constable Jermaine Bennett

Two illegal firearms were reportedly seized.

READ: Police constable shot dead in Portmore

Bennett, 36, was shot dead in Gregory Park, St Catherine last Tuesday night while visiting his five-week-old daughter in the care of her mother.

