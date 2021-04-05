NWC says it is working to restore operations at Shettlewood station

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is working to restore operations at the Shettlewood Pumping Station in Hanover.

Affected areas:

Chester Castle

Ramble

Knockalva

Copse

Pearces Village

Shettlewood

Friendship

Lethe

Burnt Ground

Mount Peto

Haughton Grove

The NWC says it is working assiduously to restore normal operations in the shortest possible time.

