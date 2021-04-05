NWC says it is working to restore operations at Shettlewood station
Published:Monday | April 5, 2021 | 2:58 PM
The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is working to restore operations at the Shettlewood Pumping Station in Hanover.
Affected areas:
Chester Castle
Ramble
Knockalva
Copse
Pearces Village
Shettlewood
Friendship
Lethe
Burnt Ground
Mount Peto
Haughton Grove
The NWC says it is working assiduously to restore normal operations in the shortest possible time.
