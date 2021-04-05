Three St Thomas men the latest COVID fatalities
Three men from St Thomas have died from COVID-19 complications pushing Jamaica's fatality tally to 618.
In the statistics for Sunday released today, the Health Ministry said, yesterday, it also recorded 350 new infections.
There have now been 41,013 confirmed COVID cases in Jamaica including 18,297 recoveries.
At the same time, 398 people have been hospitalised with 20 moderately ill and 48 critical.
Deaths
43-year-old man from St Thomas
66-year-old man from St Thomas
77-year-old man from St Thomas
New cases - Parish breakdown
St Catherine - 86
Total: 8,075
Kingston and St Andrew - 79
Total: 11,761
Clarendon 34
Total: 2,280
Hanover 8
Total: 1,136
Manchester - 29
Total: 2,456
St Mary - 22
Total: 1,206
Westmoreland - 19
Total: 1,666
Portland - 15
Total: 1,337
St Thomas - 15
Total: 1,563
St Ann - 13
Total: 2,532
St Elizabeth - 13
Total: 1,586
St James - 10
Total: 3,983
Trelawny - 7
Total: 1,432
