Three St Thomas men the latest COVID fatalities

Three men from St Thomas have died from COVID-19 complications pushing Jamaica's fatality tally to 618.

In the statistics for Sunday released today, the Health Ministry said, yesterday, it also recorded 350 new infections.

There have now been 41,013 confirmed COVID cases in Jamaica including 18,297 recoveries.

At the same time, 398 people have been hospitalised with 20 moderately ill and 48 critical.

Deaths

43-year-old man from St Thomas

66-year-old man from St Thomas

77-year-old man from St Thomas

New cases - Parish breakdown

St Catherine - 86

Total: 8,075

Kingston and St Andrew - 79

Total: 11,761

Clarendon 34

Total: 2,280

Hanover 8

Total: 1,136

Manchester - 29

Total: 2,456

St Mary - 22

Total: 1,206

Westmoreland - 19

Total: 1,666

Portland - 15

Total: 1,337

St Thomas - 15

Total: 1,563

St Ann - 13

Total: 2,532

St Elizabeth - 13

Total: 1,586

St James - 10

Total: 3,983

Trelawny - 7

Total: 1,432

