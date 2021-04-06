Bus conductor killed in Portmore, three arrested

Twenty-seven-year-old Shatiek Hall, a bus conductor and construction worker of Christian Pen, Portmore in St Catherine, was shot dead by two gunmen at his home last night.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m., Hall was at his premises when he was called outside by men who opened fire, hitting him several times.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three men were taken into custody following the incident.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.