Farmers charged after stolen cattle recovered in St Elizabeth

Two Trelawny farmers have been charged after the police in St Elizabeth recovered stolen cattle.

The accused are 46-year-old Bruce Hill and 48-year-old Richard Powell, both of Thompson Town,Trelawny.

Their court date is being finalised.

The police report that on Saturday morning an Isuzu motor truck was seen along Bogue Road in Bogue district, Balaclava in St Elizabeth with the accused men and three cows aboard.

The vehicle was intercepted and the men arrested.

The police say the cattle were later identified by their owner.

According to the police, the livestock is estimated to be valued at $450,000.

