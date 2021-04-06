Four more COVID-19 deaths, 315 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 622.

Those who have died are a 33-year-old woman from St Catherine, an 88-year-old male and 54-year-old man, both from Kingston & St, Andrew, and a 72-year-old woman from Portland.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 102.

And eight other fatalities are being probed, increasing the figure to 108.

Meanwhile, there were 315 new cases with ages ranging from two months to 96 years, pushing the total to 41,328 with 21,971being active.

Of the new infections, 170 are women and 144 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 66 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 48 and then St Ann with 38.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 35.8%.

A total of 1,752 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 147 more recoveries, increasing the total to 18,444.

Some 388 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and 33 critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine, while 26,859 are at home.

