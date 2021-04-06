JDF promotes senior officers

Seven senior officers of the Jamaica Defence Force have been promoted to higher ranks.

The Defence Board gave approval for the promotions effective April 1.

This group of senior officers is just another in a line who have been identified as deserving and represent the best example of the Chief of Defence Staff’s mantra, “Mission, Men, Merit”.

To the rank of Colonel

Local Colonel Markland Lloyd: He is presently on Senior Command Staff Course in the United States of America. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on February 26, 1996, and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training Course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 1, 1997.

Lieutenant Colonel O’neil Bogle: He is presently employed as the acting Inspector General. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on January 24, 2000, and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training Course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 13, 2001.

To the rank of Lieutenant Colonel

Major Alicia Henry: She is presently employed as the Acting Commanding Officer of the Combat Support Battalion. She joined the Jamaica Defence Force on September 20, 2006, and successfully completed her Initial Officer Training Course at the Fort Benning Infantry School. She was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on August 8, 2007.

Major Kerry-Ann Arthurs Brissett: She is presently employed as the Acting Commanding Officer of the Corps of Military Police. She joined the Jamaica Defence Force on February 1, 2007, and successfully completed her Initial Officer Training Course at the Fort Benning Infantry School. She was granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on February 1, 2007.

Major Nadine Notice: She is presently employed as the Acting Director of the Health and Services Corps. She joined the Jamaica Defence Force on January 24, 2007, and successfully completed her Initial Officer Training Course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. She was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 14, 2008.

Lieutenant Commander Alvin Gayle: He is presently employed as the Acting Commanding Officer of the First District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on July 12, 2004, and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training Course at the Britannia Royal Naval College. He was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Sub Lieutenant on October 28, 2005.

Major Champlini Henry: He is presently employed as the Second in Command of the Second Battalion The Jamaica Regiment and is to be appointed Commanding Officer. He joined the Jamaica Defence Force on December 22, 2003, and successfully completed his Initial Officer Training Course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was subsequently granted a Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on August 12, 2005.

